A 33-year-old Muscatine woman faces multiple felony charges after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday in Davenport, according to a news release and court documents.

Shelia L. Cooper faces felony charges including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, and willful injury causing serious injury, court records show.

Shelia Cooper (Scott County Jail)

An early-Monday shooting

Shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 1200 block of Myrtle Street for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say. Officers learned about two shooting victims – both women – who eventually were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Police allege that after a physical fight with Victim 1, Cooper retrieved her Taurus 9mm pistol from her vehicle and fired three shots in the air with the intent to “intimate and place people in fear of serious injury,” affidavits say.

Cooper then shot at Victim 1, striking her in the leg. The victim was transported to the emergency room for treatment of a broken femur bone that will require surgery, according to affidavits. (The femur, the largest bone in the human body, also is known as the thigh bone.)

Affidavits show that, after Cooper shot Victim 1, Cooper fired multiple times at an occupied vehicle where Victim 2 was in the back seat and was struck by a bullet.

Victim 2 was transported to an emergency room for treatment, and later was released from the hospital.

Cooper “discharged her pistol multiple times within an assembly of people,” affidavits say. She then fired the gun “multiple times into an occupied vehicle with the intent to injure or provoke fear into the occupants of serious physical injury.”

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Cooper admitted to the above acts, police allege in affidavits.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Monday.

Cooper has been released from Scott County Jail to appear later in Scott County Court.