A 31-year-old East Moline woman is in custody after police allege she spat on a police officer and a paramedic during an incident in Bettendorf, according to arrest affidavits.

Missy Smith (Scott County Jail)

Missy Smith faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, two serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records show.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. Sunday, security staff at the Isle Casino, Bettendorf, requested law enforcement because a person refused to vacate a hotel room. Smith was the only one staying in the room, according to affidavits. The hotel room smelled of burnt marijuana upon entry, and officers allege they saw marijuana, a grinder, and a multi-colored smoking device in plain view.

Smith saw hotel security in the hallway while Bettendorf Fire Department EMTs were trying to take her vitals, “and became outraged, yelling profanities and threats,” police allege in affidavits, saying she “began lashing out with her hands and kicking EMS and medical staff.”

In affidavits, officers allege Smith was placed onto a medical stretcher to be taken to the hospital, and then “kicked the paramedic multiple times and reared her head back, collected a large amount of saliva and phlegm and forcefully spit the collection into the eyeball of (a police officer.)”

Because she was aggressive, Smith was placed in a law enforcement restraining tool known as “The Wrap” and a spit hood was placed over her face, according to affidavits.

“While in the back of the ambulance, (Smith) continued to spit forcefully on the paramedic, forcing spit through the hood,” police allege in affidavits.

Smith, who is being held on $5,300 in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11 in Scott County Court.