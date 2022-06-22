A 28-year-old woman was shot late Tuesday during an incident in the 1300 block of Ripley Street, Davenport.

Davenport Police responded to the area of 13th and Ripley streets about 10:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire and a gunshot victim. They found a woman who had suffered a “serious but non-life-threatening” gunshot wound, police say in a news release.

Our Local 4 news crew saw the woman sitting up on a stretcher while emergency medical responders took her to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital.

No other injury or damage was reported, police say.

Officers established crime-scene tape around the area while, for some time, several people contined to shout at each other in the street.

The intital invesitgation indicates an argument escaled into shots being fired, police say. Neighbors told our Local 4 News crew they heard gunfire and people shouting at each other from some distance away.

The incident remains under investigation.

Heavy police presence at 14th and Ripley, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/xtt4BpVXr0 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 22, 2022