A 34-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Friday after police allege she took her child from a foster-care home.

Vanessa Reisdorf faces a felony charge of child stealing, court records show.

Vanessa Reisdorf (Scott County Jail)

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were contacted by the Department of Human Services about a possible abduction of a child in their care, according to arrest affidavits.

Officers spoke with DHS workers who advised that Reisdorf, the biological mother of a 7-month-old infant in their care, had gone to the foster home of the infant and “knowingly provided the foster mother with false documentation to fraudulently conceal the child from its rightful guardian,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

The child had been removed from Reisdorf’s care in October of 2022 by DHS after a court order was granted and was still in their care, police say in arrest affidavits.

Police allege that, after she was read her Miranda Rights, Reisdorf admitted in an interview “to knowingly providing the foster mother with paperwork that she knew was not legitimate to get custody of the child and conceal the child from the rightful guardian,” affidavits say.

Police allege they found Reisdorf with the infant in her possession when officers made contact with her.

Reisdorf was being held Friday in Scott County on $10,000 bond. She is set for a preliminary hearing on May 12 in Scott County Court.

Child stealing is a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.