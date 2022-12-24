A 71-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after police allege she left a child in a hot car on June 19, 2022.

Vickie Keil was sentenced to two years of probation in Scott County Court after she pleaded guilty earlier to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.

Vickie Keil (photo from (Scott County Jail listing)

The incident

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a baby left in a locked vehicle – a 2008 Honda Accord – with the windows rolled up.

Keil went to Walmart to do some shopping and “advised she forgot she had the baby in the car,” the arrest affidavit says.

The baby’s injuries “consisted of having a high body temp, sweating bad and a very high blood pressure,” the affidavit says. “After the vehicle window had been broken and venting for 20 minutes, the interior vehicle temperature was still 114 degrees F(ahrenheit),” the affidavit says.