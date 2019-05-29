Dad honors son killed in car crash by donating money to students each year
Dad holds Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing to benefit kids
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Morrie Unterscheidt started the Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing 24 years ago.
It's in memory of his son, Chad, who died in a car crash.
This will be the 24th year of the event.
All proceeds go to scholarships for area high school students.
Last year, the outing granted 32 $500 scholarships to area high school students.
The outing has raised more than $212,000 since its inception.
The outing is Saturday, June 1st at the Highland Springs Golf Course.
Tee time is 7:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $65 and includes a lunch buffet.
More Stories
-
ATLANTA (AP) - New state abortion laws likely to become bogged down…
-
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - The Latest on flooding affecting parts of the…
-
The White House wanted the U.S. Navy to keep a warship named for the…