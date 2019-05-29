Dad honors son killed in car crash by donating money to students each year Video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Morrie Unterscheidt started the Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Outing 24 years ago.

It's in memory of his son, Chad, who died in a car crash.

This will be the 24th year of the event.

All proceeds go to scholarships for area high school students.

Last year, the outing granted 32 $500 scholarships to area high school students.

The outing has raised more than $212,000 since its inception.

The outing is Saturday, June 1st at the Highland Springs Golf Course.

Tee time is 7:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $65 and includes a lunch buffet.