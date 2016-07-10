Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Dallas Shooting
Obama, Bush Plea for Unity at Dallas Shooting Memorial
Watch Replay: Memorial for Dallas Officers with President, Other VIP’s
Grief, politics and a day of presidential contrasts
How robot, explosives took out Dallas sniper
Texas Police Group Wants State to Double Death Benefits After Dallas Shooting
More Dallas Shooting Headlines
Biden rebuffs Giuliani on Black Lives Matter
Traveling pianist plays ‘Imagine’ in Dallas
Photographer in Dallas captures police bravery
Black Lives Matter protests spread to Europe
The latest on the Dallas shooting investigation
Rudy Giuliani: Black Lives Matter ‘inherently racist’
Calls for calm as hundreds arrested in protests
A tragic first week of July
Was the Dallas cop killer radicalized online?
Black Gun Owners in Texas Decry Racial Bias