Davenport American Legion celebrates 100

Military members celebrate a milestone for the American Legion.

Former and current members had special ceremony in Davenport for the 100th anniversary.

Rain did bring the event inside, but they had free lunch to thank veterans and their families for their service.

Congressman Dave Loebsack, and Major General Chris Gentry from the Rock Island Arsenal were there.

The public affairs officer of Post 26 tells us 100 years is a long time for an organization and they want to keep it going.

"We're struggling a bit to get the younger folks, some of Desert Storm, Iraq and Iran veterans here, so we're grateful there are younger folks here," Joe Seier said. "But that is one of our goals to increase young membership and get some people from the recent world wars in."

The American Legion supports local veterans in the community helping them with any VA issues, Honor Flight activities and fellowship.