Davenport city leaders working to incorporate elevated tracks into riverfront vision

DAVENPORT, Iowa - It's not an easy task for Davenport city leaders to merge their vision for the riverfront with Canadian Pacific's elevated train tracks.

A special task force is meeting every two weeks to make sure CP's plans align with Davenport's. Today city leaders gave CP the go-ahead to move forward to the next stage of restoring the Marquette Street crossing.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said that crossing is the city's top priority.

However, there are still many unanswered questions.

The city is looking at building a new crossing at Warren Street, creating a gradual incline on the roads leading up to the new crossings and bringing the riverfront path up to the same level as the tracks.

The cost of these projects is unknown, but CP will be footing at least part of the bill.

"Canadian Pacific is obligated to bring these intersections to grade and they are obligated to pay for it," said Davenport alderman Kyle Gripp.

But that doesn't mean Davenport is off the hook.

For example, the city isn't happy with the plans around historic Dillon Fountain.

"What they've suggested for us right now really aesthetically does not work for what we want," Gripp said.

Gripp said CP may provide the infrastructure but city might have to fund the design that showcases the landmark.

It's a situation neither Davenport nor CP have been in before.

"They admitted, 'We've never done this is in a urban downtown area and, more specifically, in a riverfront park,'" Gripp said.

But after Monday's meeting, Gripp says he's hopeful.

"They gave us their word that they wanted to make this right, as they put it, and work with us to make our riverfront what we want it to be," Gripp said.

Gripp said CP still hasn't turned in plans for restoring car access to Heritage Park. He's not sure that that's something they'll be able to do, but he's hoping to see a draft of their plans at the next meeting in two weeks.