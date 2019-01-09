Davenport dog recovers after being tortured Video Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A dog found beaten and seriously injured in Davenport three months ago is now doing a lot better.

Now the abuser has pleaded guilty.

It's continuing coverage of a story we first brought you in October.

That's when 34-year-old Colin Glubszynski was charged with animal torture.

"I get a phone call in the morning from my neighbor upstairs saying that the dog was laying right on the floor and there was blood outside on the steps," Richard Oeschner told Local 4's Tahera Rahman in October.

Oechsner found came upon the scene in his hallway.

"It's just terrible," he said.

Davenport Police say the dog, Chevy, was bleeding when they found her.

"Six cuts in it's throat," recalls Pam Arndt, director of the Scott County Humane Society.

Chevy also had a hole in her head that showed her skull.

That's when animal control brought the pitbull to the Scott County Humane Society.

Chevy's case is one of many.

Arndt says she sees about 25 torture cases a year.

"Someone's beating, someone's kicking, someone's physically harming an animal," she says.

Arndt says with more than 30 years in the field, she's seen the number of cases go up over the last two years.

"We're pressing charges, we are doing more legally than what we used to, we have hearings all the time," she says.

Arndt says lawmakers need to do more.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranks Iowa 48 out of 50 for animal protection laws.

"Laws have become tougher than they used to be but they do need to become tougher," says Arndt.

And for the friends who become victims, recovery can be a long process.

"She still has some missing hair on her throat. The head, you can just see an itty bitty scar," Arndt says.

But Chevy is ready to tackle her next chapter.

"She's doing really good. Great recovery," says Arndt.

Chevy just passed her behavioral test this week.

She's set to go up for adoption by the weekend.

Arndt says they're looking for a family with kids who are at least 12 years old because Chevy is a little shy and skiddish.

Glubszynski's punishment includes drug and alcohol treatment as well as a fine.

Chevy's animal abuse case is just one of many each year.

Arndt says there's a way more people can help.

"People expect animal control to go out and handle these cases of mistreatment and neglect and yet we have to have witnesses and if nobody is willing to come to court to testify, there's nothing-- there's not a whole lot we can do about it," she says.



