10th year Davenport girl requests pet donations for 18th birthday

A Davenport girl is celebrating her 18th birthday today by giving instead of getting.

She’s asking friends, family and the community for pet food and supplies to be donated in her name to the Humane Society of Scott County in Davenport.

That’s not all. She has been asking this for the past 10 years.

Local Four’s Andrea Medina spoke with Ava Soliz this morning about her mission.

Her goal is to raise $1000. So far Ava has raised $400 for the Humane Society of Scott County and $300 for the Iowa Farm Sanctuary.

You can help make her birthday wish come true by either making a financial contribution or bringing kitty litter, beds, toys or kibble to the Humane Society of Scott County.