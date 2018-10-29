Davenport man charged with insurance fraud

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dustin Cory Jungvirt (Scott County Jail)

A Davenport man was charged with felony insurance fraud after a Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau investigation found he filed a fraudulent claim to his insurance company seeking reimbursement through his policy.

Dustin Cory Jungvirt, 28, was charged with insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony.

The charges against Jungvirt stem from an investigation that began in April 2018.

A Scott County warrant was issued for the arrest of Jungvirt on September 18.

Jungvirt was arrested on Wednesday by the Davenport Police Department and booked into the Scott County Jail. Jungvirt posted $300 cash surety bond and was later released.

Trial will be set at a future date.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.