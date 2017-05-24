Davenport man sentenced for receipt of child pornography

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 80 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel announced.

Jason Michael Mower, 43, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John A. Jarvey to 80 months in prison. Mower also will be required to serve eight years of supervised release following his release from prison.

In early 2015, the FBI began a nationwide investigation into an online child pornography website. The investigation showed Mower was a member of the site and had accessed it multiple times, viewing over 60 images of child pornography. A search warrant was conducted at Mower’s Davenport residence, where multiple electronic devices were seized. A forensic evaluation of those devices revealed Mower had accessed additional child pornography websites from October 2013 through February 2015, and had downloaded images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

This matter was investigated by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative.