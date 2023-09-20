A Davenport man will spend the next 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted of distribution and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Shawn Eric Durrah Jr., 33, was sentenced on September 19 to 250 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and for distribution of over 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Durrah was identified through a law enforcement investigation as someone who had been distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around the Quad Cities metro area for several years.

Investigators discovered that Durrah was involved in a drug trafficking organization that was distributing not only methamphetamine but also fentanyl and marijuana. While Durrah was involved in the drug conspiracy, he possessed and sold guns to others, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said.

Durrah will be required to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case.