Davenport mayoral race expands

Another Davenport employee announced his run for mayor.

Dean Weber says he’s going to run for the seat.

He’s a city sewer equipment operator.

Weber ran for the seat four years ago.

He says the streets were bad when he ran back then and are even worse now.

Weber says city council spends too much on some projects like the parking lot downtown.

The other candidates already running for davenport mayor are 5th ward alderwoman Rita Rawson; 7th ward alderman Mike Matson; and Steve Duffy, who currently serves on Davenport’s parks advisory board.

Current mayor Frank Klipsch is not running for re-election.

