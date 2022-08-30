Norita Solt is the kind of person you hope will invite you to a dinner party.

The Davenport resident took honors in not one, not two, but three food classes at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The competition was stiff because the Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the nation. There were 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year’s fair.

Solt won first place in the Cooking with Cookies’ Sauces and Seasonings competition that was judged on Friday, August 19. Clarissa Ridgway of Johnston won second place, and Natalie Larson of Des Moines claimed third place.

Entries were judged on taste, creativity and appearance.

The same day, Solt took second place, along with a $300 prize, in the Best Templeton Rye Appetizer competition. Jacqueline Riekena of West Des Moines won first place and $500 while Ann Gillotti of Ankeny took third place and $200.

Entries were judged on flavor, presentation and overall incorporation of Templeton Rye.

She also took first place in the Purnell Old Folks’ Sausage Cook Off-Appetizer contest on the 19th. Cindy Streff of Urbandale took second and Samantha Streff from Ankeny came in third.