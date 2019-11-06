Davenport School District Superintendent holds news conference to address school fight

The school district’s superintendent had a news conference this afternoon to address the fight that happened Monday during lunch at Davenport West High School.



Dr. Robert Kobylski said the school is still considered safe but parents and students weren’t surprised to see something like this happen at their school.



Charles Samson said he heard about the fight through his son and says he feels that the school acted quickly.

“They have security and everything, they seem to have the ball,” said Samson.



One student said he wasn’t surprised by the incident that happened during lunch because there’s been fights in the past.



“Not a lot but every once in awhile there will be a little fight or an argument,” said the student.



During the news conference the superintendent said he plans to make student’s safety a priority.



“I’m appalled by the student violence as the leader of our district I am pledging today to address the student violence occurring and make our students’ safety a priority,” said Dr. Kobylski.



The Davenport Police Department has arrested one student on charges of assault.