Davenport school district takes steps to address state violations Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport's school district is still navigating its response to the special education audit from the state.

Auditors found the state violating state law in several areas last spring.

The district has about five more months to address the infractions.

Interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth says the board is setting goals this week to take action on both special education and the disproportional treatment of minorities when it comes to suspensions, which he says go hand-in-hand.

"We need to begin to talk about climate, culture. We need to begin having really tough conversations around what's culturally acceptable and how do we engage with students," Schneckloth says.

Schneckloth says the district already scheduled a cultural education day for all teachers on January 18th.