Davenport schools future plan: Fewer schools, fewer teachers, more savings Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Big changes are scheduled for davenport schools.

The school board voted Monday night on a five year budget plan known as Vision 2020.

The biggest changes are the number of staff reductions.

Local 4 News broke down some of those numbers for you:

The board cut about 26 full-time staff from the district this year.

Next year that jumps to 50.

The year after that, 58 full-time positions will be cut.

In fiscal year 2021- 2022 the board plans to cut 29 people.

And in fiscal year 2022- 2023 the plan is to cut 34 full-time positions.

Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth says those numbers reflect the number of students projected to leave the district each year.

The plan also includes closing down two schools over the next five years, which is expected to save the district more than two million dollars.

Many board members said they were only voting yes based on the idea that the budget plan is fluid and that they hope to vote later on some of the specifics, like outsourcing school jobs.

But one parent tells Local 4's Tahera Rahman that she thinks those board members still made the wrong move.

"We're looking at two school closures now, we're looking at a change in block schedule without how it'll impact the students, outsourcing, there's a lot that we're looking at that they want to be fluid with and that's just not okay," says Lori Jankey, a mother of four Davenport students.

Jankey also says she thinks with the original creator of the budget plan gone-- former superintendent Art Tate-- the board needs a fresh set of eyes on the budget and they need to go back to the drawing board.