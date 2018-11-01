Davenport teacher says she didn't know what blackface was when she showed up at party Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A Davenport elementary teacher is apologizing for her Halloween costume that caused some backlash.

Megan Luloff showed up to a non-school related adult party with black makeup on her face.

Her lawyer says the first grade teacher was dressing up as a black character from the movie Napolean Dynamite.

Her lawyer also says the teacher had never heard of the term blackface or its historical significance.

She says the teacher has done her research since then and is "sorry for her lapse in judgment" and that Luloff plans to use this experience as a learning tool in the future to "help herself and others be more aware and sensitive to cultural diversity and history."

