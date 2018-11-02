Day of the Dead celebration at Glenview Middle School Video Video Video Video Video

Some are luring back the dead with tamales, drinks and sweet bread for Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican religious holiday that takes place over the first two days of November and some even start as early as Halloween with preparations.

Day of the Dead doesn't’t have anything to do Halloween or is the Mexican version of the holiday, both just happen to take place around the same time of the year.

November 1st is considered 'All Saints Day' and it is to honor children who have died. November 2nd is 'All Souls Day' and is meant to invite all the adults who have passed away.

Day of the Dead is all about family, love and remembrance. It has been celebrated for thousands of years. Friends and family members who have passed away are being honored with altars, food and their favorite belongings.

It's celebrated throughout Latin America and by people of Mexican heritage all over the world. Those in the Quad Cities have also been participating in the tradition.

Local 4's Andrea Medina was at Glenview Middle School in East Moline and reports on how the community is marking the occasion.

There are a few Day of the Dead events happening in the QC community today and this weekend.

The Mercado on Fifth is partnering up with Two Rivers YMCA to show the movie Coco tonight at 7pm. You can click here for more information.

Old Mexico Restaurant in Rock Island is hosting an open house on Sunday at 12pm that will showcase their Day of the Dead altar. You can click here for more information.