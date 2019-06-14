Deadly fight for democracy has local woman speaking out Video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. - Unrest in a country 7,000 miles away has some people in the Quad Cities worried.

Some neighbors want to call attention to a deadly fight for democracy in Sudan.

The uprising began in December.

People protested rising food costs and gas shortages.

They wanted their dictator of 30 years out of office and to hold fair elections.

Military leaders finally arrested the president in April but the bloodshed has only gotten worse.

Zihour Adam says Sudan has been in a state of unrest for three decades.

That's why she moved to the United States about 15 years ago, after her father and grandmother were killed in Darfur, a western region of Sudan.

Since then, her family moved to Khartoum, the capital.

"All of them got killed before we moved to Khartoum and found a little bit of safe place-- That's what we were calling it but right now it's not even safe in Khartoum," Adam says.

Now, she's worried her mom and siblings could suffer the same fate.

"We was just really crying, crying. It's a serious crime, really, and it's' hard to see it," Adam recalls after watching the footage coming out of her country.

Right now, Adam's family is caught in the middle of a brutal revolution.

"There's some people, my brother's telling me, they tied them to the power cord in the street," she says.

It's all a fight for democracy.

"Some people yeah, get killed and sometimes they just throw them in the river, the Nile River, and why all that's for? Just because really, they're just asking for justice and peace? They need their voice to be heard?"

And now, the United States citizen is calling on her leaders and neighbors here.

"It's really not fair what's going on in Sudan right now, so I hope we're going to get help and they need the help. And if we can help from here, we have to step up and help them," Adam says.

Protesters ousted their dictator in April but now, the military council won't let go of their power.

"Stop this military rule right now and let the Sudanese people elect their own president," she says.

Just last week, police killed more than a hundred protesters.

Doctors in Sudan also say men and women are being raped by a paramilitary group.

"My sisters, my brother, uncle and cousin-- they are all of them there and they are all suffering, really. I worry about them a lot and I was praying to God to save them," Adam says.

An internet blackout has made it harder for her to reach her family but what she does know is that the situation has grown dire.

"They just ask for food to eat, clean water to drink. There is none. None," she says.

A special envoy from the United States State Department is in Sudan this week to meet with leaders and urge an end to the attacks on civilians.

There are many campaigns online to raise awareness and funds. You can find them here.

