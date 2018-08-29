PERRY, Iowa - The allegedly undocumented man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is causing a debate among the community and government officials regarding immigration.

President Trump tweeted last week that "immigration laws are such a disgrace."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement saying she was angry at a broken system allowing a predator in the community.

This past weekend, two Iowa festivals dedicated to Latino heritage were canceled because of threats made toward Hispanic business owners.

Organizers of the festivals say the cancellation came out of respect for Mollie and her family.

They say it would've been inappropriate to be celebrating during a time of darkness in Iowa communities.

But they did state that there were several threats made to Hispanic venders, which made the Latino community feel unsafe.

Despite the backlash Latinos are receiving, food vendor Jose Calderon hopes we all can unite as a community during these dark times.

The Tibbetts' have released a statement saying that they do not wish this case to be politicized.