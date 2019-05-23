Area infrastructure projects could get a boost from the U.S. defense budget.

Senator Tammy Duckworth tells Local 4 News the bill includes Department of Defense grants to support communities around the Rock Island Arsenal.

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Bill was introduced Wednesday after passing through committee.

It totals $100 million for work on roads, schools, and utilities.

Duckworth tells us it was a topic she discussed with city leaders during a recent trip to the Quad Cities.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said, "Communities on both sides of the river, by the way, be able to afford to do more infrastructure projects. In no means will these grants fund the whole infrastructure projects, but it would allow our local communities to get a little federal help."

The senator says this investment supports the work of the Arsenal.

The 2020 defense bill still needs to be approved by Congress and signed by President Trump.

