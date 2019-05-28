Demolition Derby coming into town

News

Down & dirty derby

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:10 AM CDT

The Viola Boyz Demolition Derby Promoters recently announced this years Demolition Derby Schedule.

The events will be held all over the Quad Cities including the Henry County Fair, Rock Island County Fair, Mercer County Fair, Clinton County Fair and also 2 events at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

It's a family event filled with action packed crashing and bashing.

The down & dirty demolition derby begins at 6 pm at the Fairgrounds. 

Kids will be able to participate and receive a trophy during the power wheel demolition derby event that will happen at the beginning of each derby event. 

