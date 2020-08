One man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy’s car Monday night.

The accident happened shortly before 10:30 on Highway 30 near Emerson Road.

The county squad car, driven by Deputy Jeffrey Wunderlich was traveling eastbound on 30 when it turned into the path of a motorcycle ridden by William Damhoff, 58, of Morrison.

Damhoff hit the passenger side of the squad car. He later died at a Sterling hospital

The crash remains under investigation.