Disaster relief fund blocked; Loebsack tours QC flood damage

A multi-billion dollar federal disaster relief bill got blocked in the House of Representatives today. That could keep people here at home from getting the help they need.

Congressman Dave Loebsack came to Davenport today.

He spent the afternoon checking in with business owners and assessing the flood damage.

He hopes the disaster relief bill can be passed as early as next week.

Lawmakers hoped to pass that $19 billion disaster relief bill with unanimous consent. But instead it was blocked due to opposition from one Republican representative in Texas, Chip Roy.

And today, Loebsack called that objection "horrendous."

Loebsack made several stops during his visit to Davenport today, including Front Street Brewery and Mid-American Glass.

He says his office will do everything they can to get neighbors facing flood damage the federal help they need.

This is Loebsack's first time back since the day after the historic crest earlier this month.

He says while he's glad to see a lot less water, he knows there is more on the way and the community still has a lot of cleaning up to do.

That's why he says seeing the disaster relief bill blocked was frustrating, noting the people hit by these disasters need help now.

"This is really horrendous what this person did quite honestly and this is the kind of stuff that makes Americans just sort of sick of politics and Washington D.C. generally," Loebsack said. "Hopefully there will be another vote next week, hopefully he won't be there to oppose this legislation. Hopefully at the very latest it's going to happen at the first week of June but it needs to happen sooner rather than later."

Loebsack says they hope to get that bill passed when Congress returns from recess June 3.

President Trump has already said he would sign it without the border funding he initially requested.

Take a look at photos our viewers and staff have collected of the flood. We'll keep adding as the water keeps rising -- and you can forward yours to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or our app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Check river levels any time at OurQuadCities.com/riverlevels and see the top 10 floods at Locks and Dam 15 at OurQuadCities.com/flood. Get your latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather.