Disturbances at malls elicit new safety measures Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport police are still trying to identify the teenagers involved in a fight at Northpark Mall.

An off-duty officer working at the mall called in a disturbance in the parking lot outside the food court last Saturday night.

Police say it involved more than a dozen juveniles.

One juvenile was cited, and a person was taken to the hospital. A squad car was also damaged.

Local 4 News reached out to Northpark Mall today to see what they're doing to address safety heading in the weekend.

Macerich AVP, Corporate Communications, Karen Maurer, told us in a statement:

"North Park Mall remains committed to providing a safe, enjoyable community destination for everyone. While we cannot comment on all of our security measures, we do have a Code of Conduct in place and work closely with local law enforcement about issues that happen at the property."

"The incident in the parking lot at North Park Mall, involving a group of teens, was an isolated incident between two groups of individuals and is not the normal conduct desired at the mall. We are disappointed by these actions, but do not see this incident as an ongoing disruption for our shoppers."

Looking around the midwest, there are a number of big cities that have already adopted security programs toward large groups of teenagers in an attempt to stem any disruptive behavior.

In downtown Chicago, mandatory ID checks began at 4 p.m. Friday in the popular tourist spot, Water Tower Place, for anyone who appears to be under 18 years old.

This comes after what one alderman called "mob action by large crowds of juveniles" last Saturday on Michigan Avenue that forced the mall to close early.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Parental Guidance Required program requires anyone age 17 and under to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

A valid ID must show a photo and birthdate, after which shoppers will get a wristband.

One adult may accompany up to four youths and must remain with them while at the center. There is no limit for the number of children 10 years old and younger one adult can accompany.

The Mall of America near Minneapolis has had an adult supervision policy in place since 1996 - for kids under 16.

Local 4 News also reached out to Davenport police to see how many times they've responded to disturbance calls at Northpark Mall. We will bring you that report when it becomes available.