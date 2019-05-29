News

Dixon school bus driver faces drunk driving charges

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:20 PM CDT

DIXON, Illinois - A schoolbus driver is in jail tonight accused of being drunk on the job.

Dixon police say managers with the bus company first came forward to report concerns about Timothy Cloutier two weeks ago. 

They picked up the 55-year-old on charges of driving under the influence and endangering children. 

Cloutier is being held in the Lee County Jail.

