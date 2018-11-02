Dog revived, three other animals rescued at house fire in Bettendorf Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a house fire in Bettendorf on Valley Drive on November 2, 2018. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Video

No one was home when the fire broke out at the house on Valley Drive, but luckily neighbors noticed and called it in.

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to the scene around 1 p.m. today.

Both Arsenal Fire and Scott County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.

Crews were able to save a family dog from inside the house.

They immediately gave the dog oxygen and attempted to revive it. After several scary minutes, the dog was able to stand up on its own again.

In all, two dogs and two cats were rescued. All four pets were taken to a local vet and all are doing fine, according to the City of Bettendorf.

"I believe it was confined mostly to a back corner of the house," said Steve Knorrek, assistant fire chief. "The fire is being investigated by one of our investigators and one of the Scott County Sheriff's Department investigators and we'll have more information in the future."

Firefighters say the flames started in the back of the house. But they aren't sure what caused it yet.

The dog has been rescued and appears OK and responsive. The dog was able to walk to the family car.

Local 4 News is on the scene of a house fire on Valley Drive in Bettendorf. Crews are currently attempting to save the family dog.

Everyone else in the family made it to safety.

