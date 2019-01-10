Domestic violence survivor creating a transitional house in Quad Cities to help other survivors

Davenport, Iowa - Trying to avoid a situation with no good option.

It can happen to survivors of domestic violence, sometimes winding up with a choice of homelessness and going back to their abuser.

A woman in the Quad Cities is working on opening a home to help them.

It would give survivors a chance to get back on their feet and a chance to learn new skills.

Carlotta Mack plans to open the Mary Lee House of Refuge this spring.

It's named in honor of her mother and grandmother. Two people Mack said cultivated her faith and service to others.

Volunteers are working to get it ready for women trying to start over after surviving domestic violence.

Mack told Local Four News the transitional house will serve single women for between three to 18 months, depending on their situation and need.

They're the demographic in the greatest need for this kind of service.

The house will provide services for job training and skills for independence. Part of Mack's plan is to turn the large yard into a garden to help teach landscaping.

She knows how a place like this can help because she's lived it.

A carpenter volunteering to fix up the house, Lance Conley said, "It's going to be a pretty nice house once we get through."

Mack has a big project on her hands.

Carlotta Mack said, "We had some plumbing issues, so the kitchen and the flooring is really what we need to actually open."

Conley said, "Take out the carpet, put in hardwood floors. Put a fresh coat of paint throughout the whole house, and some rooms have drop ceilings, we’re going to remove the old drop ceiling and replace with fresh drop ceilings."

For Mack, this house expands on the work she does in her day job.

Mack said, "I work with domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes."

The social services worker who works in Family Resources women's shelter said while there are places the agency can provide.

Mack said, "We have an awesome program where we work with them, but it's temporary, so they have like a 30-day stay, and afterward we try to find them permanent, stable housing."

Sometimes the need is hard to fulfill, and that's why she wants to add a place where women who are domestic violence survivors can find help for a longer period.

Mack said, "Give them that opportunity to clear their credit and kind of give them life skills, budgeting, those types of skills that will help them be stable, self-sufficient."

And Mack knows how a house like this can assist.

Mack "I'm actually a survivor of domestic violence, so it was a service given to me 20 years ago."

Changing the life for her and her three kids.

Mack said, “Some job training, after the job training I was able to go to school so that I could do social service.”

After ten years of pondering the idea, it was at Freedom Homes Ministries that her with a partner and the keys.

Mack said, "I do Bible classes for them and we kind of talk about it."

She told Local Four News, they had a house she that would work for her dream. Mack is now in the process of fixing it up and buying the property.

With a shoestring budget and volunteers with experience in the trades, she's getting extra hands to make this dream a reality.

Conley said, "We need places like this in the community. Lot of people out here need a lot of help, and it's a good thing. She can get this house started and maybe open up several more it would be a good thing."

“Few family members that also need some help at one time, so, me being able to be a part of this project right now is just giving back," said general contractor Jewel Tolliver.

Conley said he also plans to install security cameras.

Mack's travel from Indiana most weekend to help out. They have training in trades.

The plan is to open between March and June; it just depends on when they're able to get enough finished.

Mack said in addition to needing people with skills to work on the house, she's also looking for items to fill it.

To contact Mack, call 563-265-3043 or email lafayemack@maryleehouse.org.

She has also set up a GoFundMe.