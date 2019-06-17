Don Sharp inducted into the Silver Circle

A Quad Cities sports broadcasting legend is receiving another honor.

A fixture of WHBF for nearly 40 years, Don Sharp will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle.

It’s an honor through the Mid-America Emmy Chapter recognizing more than 25 years working in television.

He learned Monday about the nomination.

Sharp started at WHBF in 1962 before retiring in 2000.

He came to the Quad Cities to work for WHBF radio station when his job expanded.

“I came in October, and they said first of the years you’re going to be our sports anchor on TV. I said really, I don’t know anything about TV so for about six months I was kind of like scared to death up there,” said Don Sharp, a Silver Circle inductee,

Sharp said sports was a passion for him and helped to develop the sports department at WHBF.

For a short time, Sharp was on the anchor desk for news but moved back to sports before retiring five years later.

His voice was also familiar as a play-by-play announcer for local high school sports.

Sharp was also honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association and Quad Cities Sports Hall of Fame.

The Silver Circle induction will be next month in Davenport.