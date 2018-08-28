Dozens of Jones Lease Properties homes go into foreclosure

MILAN, Illinois - You can spot them on any street: a vacant house owned by Jones Lease Properties.

Ken Unger, who has lived in his Milan neighborhood since 2005, said the Jones Lease Properties house across the street from him is an eyesore. He said it's been vacant for about six months, which Unger said is clear by looking at the yard.

"You look around most of [the neighbors] take care of it and then you drive by this," Unger said. "We complained to the village and said you have to do something to this yard."

The lawn is overgrown, the windows left open and signs that read "Not approved for occupancy, " mark the front of the house.

However, there are many other houses like this one throughout Milan, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Silvis. They also have another thing in common: the owner, Jones Lease Properties.

Over the past week, Local 4 News tracked 41 foreclosure cases involving the rental company owned by Erik Jones, and we checked out more than one third of the properties.

While the house on Unger's street has been empty for months, that's not the case with all of them.

NO WARNING

We found a woman was still living in on of the Rock Island houses. She didn't want to go on camera, but says no one from Jones Lease Properties told her she might lose her home.

Her first question was whether or not her sister, who also rents from Jones Lease Properties, was also in a foreclosed house.

Like this woman, when we called Jones we never got a response.

Back in Milan, Unger and several other neighbors said they are sad to see the house on their block in disrepair.

"We have pride in ownership here. We really do," Unger said. "I mean it's an older neighborhood, [but] have pride in ownership."

While the foreclosure means someone else may be moving in, these neighbors don't think it will happen any time soon.

"Not a lot of hope there," Unger said. "It's going to go down and down and down until something finally happens."

RENTERS RIGHTS

Renters in Illinois have rights in this situation. A law adopted in 2013 says anyone who acquires a rental property through foreclosure has to honor the pre-existing lease.

If your lease is in writing, you have 90 days to leave after that lease reaches its term. Landlords are still responsible for maintaining the property. However, renters also need to keep paying rent when the home is in foreclosure.

LIST OF FORECLOSURES

The foreclosed properties mortgaged with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union are:

24 Berkshire Dr., Rock Island, IL 61201 2425 18th St. A, Moline, IL 61265 1308 44th St., Rock Island, IL 61201 7918 9th St. W., Rock Island, IL 61201 1703 29th 1/2 St., Rock Island, IL 61201 1603 44th St., Rock Island, IL 61201 2208 35th St. Ct., Moline, IL 61265

The foreclosed properties mortgaged with Quad City Bank and Trust are: