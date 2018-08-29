Drainage from Costco construction site breaks through neighboring street

Davenport, Iowa - A wet mess was an early morning wake up call for residents in one Davenport neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Iowa American Water tells Local 4 News drainage running through a pipe from the Costco construction site broke through the surface and started spilling out.

Residents tell Local 4 News they first noticed it around 6:30 a.m.

It happened on Lorton Avenue about a block south of the proposed Portillo's development.

Residents said their concern this morning was it took crews more than an hour to respond.

The plan has angered some residents there who are taking legal action.

"It's just kind of like when it rains, it pours. We've had a lot of action here lately with the Costco going in, and the Portillos coming in and just seems like it never settles down here," said property owner Greg McCoy.

McCoy said he just sold the property and is waiting for it to close.

"One of my neighbors here pulled up and said your yard is being flooded by your building and that there's a water main break and I came and never saw on like that in my life. It's actually eating away the street, part of the hill and filling the creek," said McCoy.