Dress of Success continues their mission as they plan for a future post-flood

Work continues to repair the damage left one month after the HESCO barrier meant to protect Downtown Davenport buckled.

While many of the businesses in that area are working on coming back, others are saying goodbye.

“From the time the levee broke on a Tuesday, it was about a week later when we knew the river was going to crest extra high,” said Dress for Success Founder and Executive Director Regina Haddock. “We were still hopeful it wouldn’t get into our first floor of our build. Well, at a certain point, that was no longer a hope. We knew there was going to be water, so we moved as much stuff to the front of the building because it’s a little bit higher there.”

After what would be eight years this fall, Dress for Success is searching for a new permanent home.

The non-profit said they lost about 50 percent of their inventory, both to flood damage and other items they donated to other non-profits.

One of the first challenges they said the organization faced was completing the pre-work before the restoration crews started the rehab work in just a matter of hours.

While in that process, Dress for Success Founder and Executive Director Regina Haddock said she learned the building’s owner had decided to put the site up for sale. That also meant their lease was canceled.

“We’re used to a big, massive space, 10,000 square feet, which we got a rock bottom price because the building needed work and we spent a lot of time fixing it up,” said Haddock.

Now as they search for a new home, they’re able to continue their mission as Heart of America donates space for them to use into the middle of this summer.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate, probably a lot more fortunate than folks that are still down here,” said Haddock. “Especially looking at another crest coming but we’re in temporary space at what we’re calling the Heart on Elmore Boutique.”

A part of this recovery process is the difficulty of trying to stay ahead of what is to come next.

“Once you get past that rush of thinking, this is bad, but maybe there’s a way forward, then you get hit with another thing. So just layers, upon layers of processing the most immediate, urgent needs and trying to continue our mission and see a path forward,” said Haddock.

When the building is sold, they might only have 20 days to move out the remaining items. The second floor of their building has become a makeshift storage space of items they were able to save.

“Very precarious situation for us. Obviously, lots of things that we would be doing, some fundraising, capacity building, staff doing their jobs basically, is all on hold and you can’t recapture those losses.”

Instead of renting, Dress for Success is looking to purchase a building and get that finalized by later this summer.

Dress for Success is also hosting a fundraiser and clothing drive in June.

Businesses are partnering with their organization to offer drop-off spots around the Quad Cities so they can continue their mission.

Haddock said, “To suite 350 women a year, over 1500 women to date, 80 percent of them are moms, and a good portion of those are signal moms affecting the lives of their children. I like to say to folks who love children causes look; there’s no better way to support kids than to support mom. If she gets back on her feet, gets a job, and starts seeing a brighter future for herself and her kids, the kids see that.”