News

Driver killed in crash near Orion identified

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 12:11 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 05:00 PM CDT

UPDATE: The driver killed in a crash north of Orion on Sunday has been identified. 

Sheryl L. Freed, 56, of Rock Island died when the vehicle she was driving and another vehicle crashed head-on along U.S. Highway 150. 

An investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER UPDATE

At least one person is dead following a crash a mile north of Orion.

Illinois State Police tell Local 4 News it happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A jeep was traveling on southbound U.S. 150, while a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving northbound.

For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on.

After nearly six hours, the road has reopened tonight. 

The drivers' names are being withheld until family is notified.

Charges are also pending.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected