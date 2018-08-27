Driver killed in crash near Orion identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: The driver killed in a crash north of Orion on Sunday has been identified.

Sheryl L. Freed, 56, of Rock Island died when the vehicle she was driving and another vehicle crashed head-on along U.S. Highway 150.

An investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER UPDATE

At least one person is dead following a crash a mile north of Orion.

Illinois State Police tell Local 4 News it happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A jeep was traveling on southbound U.S. 150, while a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving northbound.

For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on.

After nearly six hours, the road has reopened tonight.

The drivers' names are being withheld until family is notified.

Charges are also pending.