Driver killed in crash near Orion identified
UPDATE: The driver killed in a crash north of Orion on Sunday has been identified.
Sheryl L. Freed, 56, of Rock Island died when the vehicle she was driving and another vehicle crashed head-on along U.S. Highway 150.
An investigation is ongoing.
EARLIER UPDATE
At least one person is dead following a crash a mile north of Orion.
Illinois State Police tell Local 4 News it happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
A jeep was traveling on southbound U.S. 150, while a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving northbound.
For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided head-on.
After nearly six hours, the road has reopened tonight.
The drivers' names are being withheld until family is notified.
Charges are also pending.
