There’s a new way to report simple crashes without waiting for a trooper in Illinois.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) has launched a Civilian Crash Reporting System (CCRS) that lets the public create a crash report online without having to wait for a trooper to respond. The CCRS will increase public safety because drivers can report their crash from a safe location. The CCRS also allows troopers to serve the public more efficiently by freeing them to respond to higher priority service calls.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our troopers and eliminate the need to wait for a trooper to make the report,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Drivers can complete their own crash report online when the crash meets certain criteria. Eligible crashes must be a single vehicle, property-damage-only crash with no injuries to anyone involved and must have taken place on either an interstate or a U.S. or Illinois Route. Drivers involved in a crash with multiple vehicles or when there are injuries won’t be able to complete a report online. The public can create a report by clicking here. Scan this QR code to access the CCRS from a mobile device.

After the report is successfully submitted, the individual will be given a unique “Receipt Number” and will be able to print their completed crash report, which they can provide to their insurance company if needed. Drivers will still have to pay $5 to obtain the final approved crash report, which can be done online here. To see a tutorial on how to use the CCRS, click here.