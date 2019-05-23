Drug investigation leads to arrest in Davenport Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - One man is facing charges after a drug investigation in Davenport.

Davenport Police released the following information:

On Tuesday May 22, 2019 at 4:55 pm members of the Tactical Operations Bureau and NETS Unit were conducting a drug investigation involving an adult male selling narcotics. As the result of this investigation Narcotic’s Detectives had an active search warrant for the suspect and his residence. Detectives were conducting surveillance on the suspect and followed him to the area of 3220 E 53rd St where they blocked the suspects’ car in to prevent him from fleeing and to execute the search warrant. The suspect tried to flee in his vehicle and ran into the squad cars that blocked him in. The suspect refused to listen to verbal commands and would not exit the vehicle. After several commands were given to the suspect to exit a less lethal option was deployed and utilized which caused the suspect to comply and exit his vehicle where he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported. A subsequent search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence where items of drug distribution and two handguns were recovered.

As the result of this investigation Darius Hayes (34 years of age) was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Interference with Official Acts

This case is still under investigation and no further information will be provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT”, and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”