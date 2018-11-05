Early voting hits a record number since 2014 Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - "I took today off so that I could vote."

Lisa Jones is just one of many who hit the polls early before election day.

"For a long time people have been complacent and hadn't gone out to vote," Jones said. "They didn't think that their vote really mattered and I think now that the word is getting out that yes every vote matters, every person should vote," she said.

According to a CBS news study nearly 34 million people across the country have already casted their ballot, which is a 50% increase compared to the midterm election in 2014.

"I think we should really understand that's it's important to vote in every election," said Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz. "Whether it's a school board election, a city election, a gubernatorial election, or presidential election, all of those things govern our lives every single day no matter what it is."

An increase she said is being felt in Scott County as well.

"We were kind of concerned if we were going to be on target to hit what the number did in 2014 and we have and we've exceeded that by about 1,500 so far as of our numbers Saturday," Moritz said.

Which is why she recommends people educate themselves on what is needed before hitting the polls.

"What's important to understand is that if you walk into a polling place and you want to vote, don't walk out without voting," said Moritz. "I say that because there are many ways that you can vote, one is if you go in they're going to ask you for an ID, if you don't have one you can attest to the fact of who you are, say you are who you are and receive a ballot if you are in our voter registration roles."

Making sure no one misses out on an opportunity to make sure their voice is heard.

"There's only two reasons you should be walking out without voting, one is that you are a felon and you shouldn't be voting or that you think you're in a certain precinct and you want to vote and you you find out don't belong there," Moritz said.

For a full list of polling locations in Scott County




