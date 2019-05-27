Breaking News
Emergency crews responding to flash flooding across the Quad Cities

Heavy rainfall is causing problems across the Quad Cities. 

Local 4 News is following multiple reports of flooded roads, stalled cars, structures fires and manhole covers that have come off.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Rock Island County, 
Henry County in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa, which is valid through 7:45 p.m.

