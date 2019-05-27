Emergency crews responding to flash flooding across the Quad Cities

Heavy rainfall is causing problems across the Quad Cities.
Local 4 News is following multiple reports of flooded roads, stalled cars, structures fires and manhole covers that have come off.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Rock Island County,
Henry County in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa, which is valid through 7:45 p.m.
Turn around, don’t drown! Intersection at Second & Marquette streets in Davenport flooded. I just saw a car get stuck after trying to drive through it. pic.twitter.com/Z0buPHvYKD— Tahera Rahman (@TaheraTV) May 27, 2019