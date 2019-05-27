Enhanced risk of severe weather brings chance for afternoon tornadoes

One of the greatest chances for severe weather that we have had in the Quad Cities all year happens on Monday. Memorial Day is bringing the risk of severe storms and the risk of significant tornadoes that we haven’t had in a long time.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has put the Quad Cities under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday. This is because some storms that will form could cross the threshold that would qualify it as severe. Winds more than 60 miles per hour, hail larger than 1 inch and tornadoes are all among the risks for Monday but the greatest of these risks will be Tornadoes.





There is a 10% chance of tornadoes forming Monday afternoon which may not seem like a lot but as we know, it only takes one to have a large impact. The issue here is that if a tornado forms, it also has the potential to be significant as well. The ingredients in the atmosphere are primed today for tornado formation. There is plenty of energy available with nothing inhibiting it from being accessed plus there is plenty of spin in the atmosphere to help get those storms spinning. Please remain weather aware today and stay tuned on-air and online for the latest as this system breaks out.

READERS DIGEST:

When: Monday afternoon and evening

Where: Majority of the Mississippi Valley

What: Wind, hail, and possible significant tornadoes