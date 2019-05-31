EXCLUSIVE: DPD’s Gun Unit hits the streets searching for a resolution to gun incidents

The calls for shots fired keep coming in all around the Quad Cities.

One place that continues to be the most prevalent is in Davenport.

Looking over the police call logs since the start of the year, Local 4 News counted around 375 locations for weapons and firearm dispatches.

While some of these calls are unfounded, a fraction becomes the shots fired incidents that become all too familiar.

That is why a new team within the Davenport Police Department, the Gun Unit, has a primary mission: investigating and solving gun-related incidents in the city.

Local 4 News is not naming or showing the faces of those officers involved with the unit because of the sensitive nature this work entails.

In this exclusive, Local 4 News learns the steps this team is taking and the challenges they face to keep bullets from being shot.

“Stay on him, oh man,” said the sergeant who leads the DPD Gun Unit, as they were trying to pin a suspect’s car who evaded their efforts.

The precarious nature of police work.

The sergeant said, “This is part of it, definitely is, not what we want.”

The Davenport Police Gun Unit is after a sly suspect.

“Our guy’s wanted. So, we’re going to go with him on his warrants, and he has the chance of him being in possession of drugs or a gun,” the sergeant said.

It started earlier in the day when some in this five-member team were waiting, keeping close watch of the suspect’s house.

The sergeant said, “See if we can get the target identified and get him out of the house. Part of the reason we want him to get some of our targets out of their homes is for safety reasons.”

Then comes to effort to stay on his tail but not noticeable.

“Surveillance is not as easy… Northbound through five-points. He’s going to turn eastbound Pleasant,” said the sergeant.

But sometimes this cat and mouse game doesn’t end as desired.

He said to the other officers, “If we don’t have him anymore, let send a couple guys back down to the address.”

It’s only one of the challenges the sergeant who leads this newly developed unit says they face.

“If someone gets shot or house gets shot up, and they don’t want to be the victim of a crime, the case gets closed. We will pick that up on the back end of it and see if we know who did it,” said the sergeant.

DPD’s Gun Unit officially launched in October 2018.

DPD Detective Bureau Commander Lt. Kyle Chisholm said, “We were looking for the most effective way to follow up on gun events in the city. Previously, we were having different units within the city to follow up on these.”

Part the need was what happened in the city in 2017.

The sergeant said, “2017 was a rough, long year for our detectives.”

Davenport saw about a dozen homicides that year, twice what the city experienced in the years prior.

It left little time for detectives to follow up on other gun incidents the way the gun unit now can.

Lt. Chisholm said, “We’re able to get after these case quicker, we’re making quicker arrests on them, and the other part of that is we’re getting information out quicker about results of these investigations.”

They’re making strides.

The sergeant said, “With the different backgrounds that we’ve had for gages, street crimes, tactical, crime prevention, all of that I always tell the guys it makes a good puzzle.”

In the first five months of 2019, as a unit collecting 34 guns. The whole department has retrieved 140.

“One gun we believe was possibly used on two shots fired on the west side of Davenport,” said the sergeant as he showed Local 4 News the photo of guns collected during a search.

For the two months, the unit was running in 2018, they collected 16 guns, and for the year, the department had 351.

The sergeant said, “Some of the guns we come into would be domestic cases. May have a gun charge to a domestic-related offense, maybe have a suicide, mental health concern.”

They also execute multiple search warrants on open cases. Here they’re searching a home for a suspect wanted for a shots fired incident a few weeks before.

“Didn’t get what we wanted, but we did get at least little bit of something,” said the sergeant.

Lt. Chisholm said, “If there’s a trend of shootings related to a group of people, and we are able to discover that, we’re able to get that information out to people quicker.”



They’re piecing together how to stop bullets from exiting the barrel of a gun.

Lt. Chisholm said, “We’re looking at all firearm events in the city to kind of address it holistically.”



DPD’s Gun Unit also works closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Davenport. For some of these cases, they said it allows them to file federal charges when can carry stricter punishments.