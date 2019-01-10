Extra helping of dairy: River Bend giving away hundreds of gallons of milk Video Video

Davenport, Iowa - River Bend Foodbank has started giving away hundreds of gallons of milk.

Wednesday, cars lined up outside their warehouse to take a gallon or several.

River Bend is receiving about 81,000 half-gallons between December and March.

It's through the USDA Trade Mitigation Program, buying an oversupply of the dairy product and donating it to food banks.

They started the day with 800 gallons and had another semi-load in the morning.

"Visits at food pantries and like fresh milk is a rarity to be able to have, so we're really glad to have it. It's just a lot of work, so we're really glad to have all these volunteers and our partner agencies who are helping us do this," River Bend Foodbank CEO Mike Miller said.

For recipients, it might be a small item on the grocery list but getting it for free adds up over the weeks.

Recipient Trisha Hunt said, "It's definitely going to help our community tremendously. I mean, the savings for me, you figure four gallons of milk [a week], that's like 13, 14 bucks [a month] and people with bigger families get more."

The number of gallons distributed is depended on the family's size and need.

The distribution will continue every Wednesday in January from noon until 2 p.m.