Fair Trade Campaign launching in Moline

Moline, Illinois - A Quad Cities grad student is starting an effort to raise awareness about fair trade products.

Aleah Erenberger first developed a passion for fair trade attending Loras College in Dubuque.

She then worked with Fair Trades Campaigns on several projects in the Upper Midwest.

Starting in March, she's working to bring a campaign to Moline to grow local support.

Fair Trade Campaign Organizer Aleah Erenberger said, "It was just something that spoke to me. It made sense, why not? Like why should we step on others for our products, so why not do what we can to make sure that the items that we buy every day have not hurt others in their making."

Fair trade helps farmers and producers in developing nations get a fair wage for their merchandise.

"Includes an option of a co-op for the for the producers, so they have opportunities for education, for health care. It also ensures that the product is organic and sustainable to the environment," said Erenberger.

Erenberger also told Local 4 News both small and large stores in the area offer fair trade items for sale but hopes to see the selection and demand grow.

Items certified as fair trade cover the spectrum. There are foods and produces like coffee and bananas. Also, housewares, clothing, and jewelry that classify as fair trade.

Erenberger said once they get the committee established, they will start looking at events.

She is looking for people interested in getting involved. They can reach out on the campaign's website page.