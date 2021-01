The summer months would be spent trying to solve one of the biggest mysteries in the area. On July 10th, the Quad Cities would be severely shaken up as 10 year old Davenport girl, Breasia Terrell went missing. This sent shockwaves throughout the area as the search to bring her home intensified.

"I still feel that she's located in someone's house." Said Aishia Lankford, Breasia's mother. "I do know that much, and if she is anywhere out in the woods or anything, that's because they had to let her go because the tension is getting a little but hot out there for them, because she is everywhere, and it's going to be that way until she comes home."