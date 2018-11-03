Family calls QC home after losing everything in Florida hurricane Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A new family is getting settled into the Quad Cities but it's taken a lot to get here.

The Wagner family left Florida after Hurricane Michael destroyed their Panama City home.

The family of 10 has gone from shelters to sleeping outside to finally finding a place to call home here in the Quad Cities.

"The roof began to come off," recounts Ryan Wagner.

"The wind was going and we had no choice but to leave our break room, run outside and try to make it to another shelter."

"I think my feet made it to the ground about four times before I was slammed against the building."

It's a scene that still keeps him up at night, more than three weeks after Hurricane Michael tore through his life.

"When you look outside it looks like a bomb went off," Ryan says.

Ryan worked for Panama City and while others evacuated, he was told to stay behind to help with storm duty.

"Working that day trying to clean until 5:00 that evening the only thing on my mind is, 'I don't know how my family is doing,'" Ryan remembers.

His wife and nine children were staying at a local shelter.

"[It] had a strong urine smell. As I was walking to find them I saw an old man in a wheelchair with used depend diapers sitting right next to him."

Ryan and his family decided to spend the next night camped outside of their destroyed home.

"There were a group of guys walking around with baseball bats saying they were going to purge. I grabbed my gun and I sat up all night keeping the fire going with my gun to make sure that nobody came around to mess with my family," Ryan recalls.

By the end of the week, the family was finally able to get gas and drive north in their storm-battered car.

"My mother was getting in contact with the Red Cross, all the resources she could find up here," says Ryan.

And although there's still rubble to sort through...

"We have PTSD. My 14-year-old here she doesn't want to sleep at night now. My three year old has developed a stutter, we don't know why," says Ryan's wife, Traci.

But the Wagners are grateful for all the miracles along the way, like their mother's friend, Louise.

"She got us all this furniture and I never even met her until last night," says Ryan.

And a neighbor named Diane.

"She brought over so much stuff, clothes, food, blankets, pillows," Traci says.

Bright spots for the family who left the sunshine state behind.

"I can't even begin to describe how thankful we are," Ryan says.

Employees at the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union also banded together to donate supplies to the Wagner family.

If you'd like to help the family, you can contact the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities at (309) 743-2166.