CLINTON, Iowa - A procession brought 33-year-old firefighter Eric Hosette home, this afternoon.

The Clinton community is paying their respects at the station for his bravery and his service. A lot of them sharing a personal connection to the first responder.

A day after the tragic death of Lt. Hosette, the community has stepped out of their homes to keep his memory alive.

" I just remember coming here to the open house and my dad would go up to them and joke around and he'd ask if i remember him and since i was younger i was like not really but kind of," says Jessica Lund, who once knew the Lieutenant.

Having family members who put their lives on the line every day, Lund says the news was hard to swallow.

"I broke down and cried not only because i know him but because like i cant imagine the tragedy that like his family is going through."

Officials say they haven't had a tragedy like this happen in Clinton since the 90's, which is why it hit Clinton hard.

Even those who did not know Hosette personally, showed up to let his family and the station know they are not alone, like nine year old Zacob Benson.

"To support the fire men.. because it makes people happy," shares Benson.

This loss also struck a cord with neighboring police and fire departments from both sides of the river.

Captain Richmond from Prophetstown Illinois fire department says he knows the feeling of losing a teammate. He has advice for the first responders.

"Don't be afraid to talk about it. Everybody is there for you. Its rough but everybody makes it together," says Captain Richmond.

A memorial service for Lt. Hosette is still in the works but Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown says they're aiming to have one towards the end of the week.

