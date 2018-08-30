Family demands answers from local nursing home after Milan man's unexpected death

Andrea Coyne says when she was visited her beloved grandpa for lunch on Saturday, she never expected it to be the last.

"I thank god that I went there to the nursing home and took him to lunch," she said.

Coyne says her grandpa, James Leffler, had suffered from a series of health conditions in recent years. She says Leffler was in the hospital recovering from a stroke, which left him unable to walk on his own.

Knowing he needed help learning how to walk again, Coyne says they admitted him to Heartland Healthcare Center, located at 833 16th Avenue in Moline. That's where Leffler was supposed to complete a 21-day in-patient physical therapy program.

"We begged him to get therapy," said Coyne. "Do something that we can't give him...we thought he was safe."

But instead of completing the three week program, the 57-year-old from Milan was only there for three days before being rushed to an area hospital.

Coyne says when she got the devastating call on Sunday morning, she was in disbelief.

"They just said that he had fallen," said Coyne. "They said his hip hurt. He was complaining about a hip injury. And that was it."

But Coyne says when her family got to the hospital, they learned that wasn't the case. She says doctors told her Leffler had suffered from a massive brain bleed.

"That ended up ending his life in eleven hours," said Coyne.

Now Coyne says while he had his share of health complications, none of them would've resulted in this. She says when they questioned Heartland, they came up empty. Coyne says staff members told her a variety of different stories. She says some claimed he got up to use the bathroom or he was wandering the hallways. She says others told her he had vomited, "wet himself," or had fallen, resulting in a hip injury.

"Obviously they weren't watching him," said Coyne.

Now Coyne says her family deserves answers.

"Why did you wait? Why did it have to happen like this? He didn't deserve this, nobody deserves this and I don't want it to happen to somebody else," said Coyne.

On Wednesday, Coyne says Leffler was much more than a Grandpa.

"Everything," said Coyne. "He did everything for everyone."

Leffler was also a father, leaving behind a 35-year-old son with Down Syndrome, Eric.

"[Eric] was always with his Dad," said Coyne.

Choking back tears, Coyne recalled taking Eric to see his dad in his final moments.

"He just kept saying multiple times 'Dad it's me, it's me, it's going to be okay,'" said Coyne.

Now Coyne says her family is left with a lot of questions, and without closure.

"I think everybody hasn't grieved, and won't grieve until we know why."

And hopes by spreading the word, they'll be able to fill in the blanks.

During our investigation, Local 4 News found that this isn't the first time Heartland Healthcare Center has been called into question.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's Nursing Home Violations annual reports, In May of 2016, Heartland Healthcare Center in Moline was cited with a class "A" violation for failure to supervise and assist a resident reviewed for falls. The resident reportedly fell, requiring hip surgery as a result. Heartland was fined $25,000.

In April 2015, Heartland Healthcare Center was cited for neglect after a resident suffered multiple pressure sores, at least one of which labeled a "significant wound."

Local 4 News reached out to Heartland Healthcare Center about Leffler. They released the following statement in response:

"The staff of Heartland is saddened by the unexpected death of one of our patients. In accordance with federal and state laws and regulations, nursing centers are not permitted to discuss individual patients or residents who reside in a facility. Heartland is committed to preserving this patient's and his family's confidentiality and privacy. Again, the staff is greatly saddened by the loss and wants to express their deepest sympathy to the family. Heartland strives to create a secure and safe environment for all patients and will continue to ensure the health and safety of patient." - Kelly Kessler, Director of Marketing Communications.