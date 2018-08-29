Farmer sees some damage after thunderstorm

DONAHUE, Iowa - Farmer John Maxwell from the Cinnamon Diary Farm in Donahue Iowa shares how he and the farming community do what they can to prepare for severe weather.

In terms of livestock, that's the easy part. It means just sheltering them. But for the crop side of it, It's a different story

Maxwell says its often tricky to clean up after a disaster strikes but figuring out what to do with the crops is even harder.

Despite the fall back farmers have with insured crops, Maxwell says the economic blow still hurts.

"You could lose 20, 30, 40, 50 percent of your crop. Depending on how flat it is, whether its on the ground, those sorts of things as well. So I mean its like saying 'Hey, I'm going to hand you your paycheck and now I'm going to take it back and give you 50 percent of the pay check.' And that can be pretty catastrophic," says Maxwell.

Luckily, Illinois side did not witness much damage to farmland by the thunderstorm, the Rock Island Bureau reports.

