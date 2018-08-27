News

Fatal crash north of Orion

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 11:08 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 11:08 PM CDT

Fatal crash north of Orion

ORION, Ill. - At least one person is dead, following a crash a mile north of Orion.

Illinois State Police tell Local 4 News, it happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A jeep was traveling on southbound U.S. 150, while a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving northbound.

For some reason that's still under investigation, the two collided head-on.

After nearly six hours, the road has reopened tonight. 

The drivers' names are being withheld until family is notified.

Charges are also pending.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected