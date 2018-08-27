Fatal crash north of Orion Video

ORION, Ill. - At least one person is dead, following a crash a mile north of Orion.

Illinois State Police tell Local 4 News, it happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A jeep was traveling on southbound U.S. 150, while a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving northbound.

For some reason that's still under investigation, the two collided head-on.

After nearly six hours, the road has reopened tonight.

The drivers' names are being withheld until family is notified.

Charges are also pending.