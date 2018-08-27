Fatal crash north of Orion
ORION, Ill. - At least one person is dead, following a crash a mile north of Orion.
Illinois State Police tell Local 4 News, it happened about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
A jeep was traveling on southbound U.S. 150, while a Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving northbound.
For some reason that's still under investigation, the two collided head-on.
After nearly six hours, the road has reopened tonight.
The drivers' names are being withheld until family is notified.
Charges are also pending.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
